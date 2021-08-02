Wieber weighs in on Olympic Gymnastics, Simone Biles and possibly facing Suni Lee.

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

Arkansas Gymnastics Head Coach is all about watching the Olympic Games in Tokyo. That makes sense, considering the Head Hog was once competing on the Olympic stage herself in London.

A part of the Fierce Five, Wieber loves the attention her sport is getting.

Simone Biles has been a topic of conversation, not because of her gymnastics, but her decision to withdrawal from numerous events. Wieber, like many others, completely understands where Biles is coming from.

There is also a chance Razorback Fans can see gold medalist Suni Lee in action. Arkansas is hosting Auburn this season, and will compete against Auburn on the road. If Lee decides to return to Auburn, that will definitely draw a crowd.

“I think that’s just only exciting. I think it will draw a massive crowd, and it will make the competition really fun. It will challenge our team to step up their game a little bit knowing they’ve got some star power,” adds Wieber.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Medal Count

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers