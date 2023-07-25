BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Former Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins became the last of 20 Chicago Cubs 2023 draft picks to sign when he inked a a contract just in excess of $1.4 million on Tuesday.

Wiggins did not pitch for the Razorbacks after having Tommy John surgery, but that didn’t keep Chicago from drafting him in the second round and with the 68th overall in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month.

Wigggins signed for $301,500 over his selection’s slot value of $1.1 million.

Players taken in the first 10 rounds of the 20-round draft had until Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST to sign or they would have gone into the 2024 draft pool.

Ironically, Arkansas pledge Carson Wiggins – Jaxon’s younger brother – is a rising senior in Roland, Okla., this year and seen as a likely high draft selection in next year’s draft.

The older Wiggins’ signing means that all seven of the former Diamond Hogs taken as well as six of the seven signees and one Arkansas transfer pledge that were drafted all signed.

The lone exception was 20th-round pick and Arkansas pitching signee Gabe Gaeckle, who was still drafted by Cincinnati even after taking his name out of the draft.

Gaeckle announced he would be a Razorback next season and moved into his apartment in Fayetteville a day before being drafted.

Former Arkansas players who have signed:

• Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Chicago Cubs, 2nd round, 68th pick overall, $1.401,500 million (slot value 1.1 million)

• Hunter Hollan, LHP, Cincinnati, 3rd round, 74th overall – signed for $597,500 (slot value $975,100)

• Tavian Josenberger, OF, Baltimore, 3rd round, 100th overall – signed for $630,000 (slot value $671,800)

• Jace Bohrofen, OF, Toronto, 6th round, 184th overall – signed for $302,000 (slot value $304,700)

• Jared Wegner, OF, New York Yankees, 9th round, 282nd overall – signed for $72,000 (slot value $173,100)

• Cody Adcock, P, Cincinnati, 13th round, 378th overall – signed for $150,000 (no slot value)

• Caleb Cali, 3B, 16th round, 487th overall (signed, terms not announced)

Razorback signees or transfer draftees:

• Aidan Miller, 3B, Philadelphia, 1st round, 27th overall – signed for $3.1 million (slot value $2.97 million)

• Kendall George, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1st round, 36th overall – signed for $1.85 million (slot value $2.36 million)

• Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Boston, 2nd round, 50th overall – signed for $3 million (slot value 1.7 million)

• Walker Martin, SS, San Francisco, 2nd round, 52nd overall (slot value 1.62 million)

• Dylan Questad, RHP, Minnesota, 5th round, 150th overall pick (signed for $500,000 (slot value $412,600)

• Barrett Kent, RHP, Los Angeles Angels, 8th round, 234th overall (signed for $1 million (slot value $206,500)

• Craig Yoho, RHP P, Milwaukee, 8th round, 242n overall pick – signed for an undisclosed amount (slot value $196,700)

• Gabe Gaeckle, RHP, Cincinnati, 20th round, 588th overall – has not signed (no slot value)

