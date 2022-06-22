OMAHA, NE. (KNWA) – Will McEntire was on fire for the Razorbacks in their game against Auburn on Tuesday night.

The Bryant, Arkansas native pitched seven innings for the Hogs, only allowing three hits and one run with nine strikeouts.

The Pig Trail Nation team caught up with his parents Chrissy and Madison after his big performance and they were nothing but proud of what their son did.

It was even more special for them as they have been lifelong Razorback fans.

