FAYETTEVILLE – For the second time this year, Jaylin Williams has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week as he averaged 13.0 points and 13.5 rebounds while leading Arkansas to a road win at Missouri and a home victory over #16/13 Tennessee.

Williams shared the honor with Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., who averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Williams posted double-doubles in both wins to run his current streak to four-straight and nine over his last 13 games.

At Missouri, Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds while leading the team in assists (4) and blocked shots (2). He did most of his damage in leading Arkansas to a 46-27 halftime lead with seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In the Tennessee win, Williams posted a career-high 16 rebounds (15 defensive), including 10 first-half boards. He tied for the game-high honors with 13 points. In the second half, Arkansas outscored the Volunteers by nine as Williams led all players with nine points and six rebounds in the period. Williams additionally drew four charges (three in the final 2:09 of the first half), tying his career high for a third time this season, and moving his school-record total to 41 on the season.

Arkansas returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 22) at Florida. Game time is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.