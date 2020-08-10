With Fall collegiate sports up in the air, Razorbacks vocal on #Wewantoplay moment.

Just three days after the SEC announced the additional opponents for the planned 10-game all-conference season, the fate of college football, and any fall sports, hangs in the balance.

Call it a complete 180 shift. On Sunday, news started to speculate that the Big Ten and PAC12 conferences were moving towards canceling college football. How would other conferences react?

Monday, in an article by Paul Myerberg for USA Today Sports, he said “The Big Ten presidents have voted against conducting a season in the fall, three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Detroit Free Press,” and that a official announcement could come on Tuesday.

Sunday and Monday’s reports brought players, coaches, and Athletics Directors to use Twitter and the hashtag #wewanttoplay to voice their feelings.

Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek the first Power 5 AD to state his thoughts. Yurachek will be on the Paul Finebaum Show this afternoon at 2:30CT.

On behalf of the @RazorbackFB team (that includes my son) and each of @ArkRazorbacks student-athletes that I represent, serve, support, care for, fight for and love. #WeWantToPlay — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) August 10, 2020

Then Football Head Coach Sam Pittman and Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Neighbors followed suit.

Sam Pittman gives his thoughts this morning. pic.twitter.com/Mm4jZd8XcR — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) August 10, 2020

Then student-athletes started voicing their opinions. It’s clear the coaches, student-athletes and AD’s want to be heard at the top by those who are making these decisions.

The #wewanttoplay movement is growing and quickly gaining attention. You can see in the tweet by Rakeem Boyd there was a meeting held by football players across the country in all the Power 5 conferences, and they quickly came up with a unified message.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey making this statement just past 1:20CT on Monday.

Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester.. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020

And President Donald Trump getting involved as well: