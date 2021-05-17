Wolfenbarger One Of Five Finalists For Three Open Roster Spots With Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger still has a shot to make the U19 Team USA World Cup roster, as she was named one of five finalists for the three remaining roster spots, USA Basketball announced. Nine of the 27 team trials participants were selected to the roster, while five others, including Wolfenbarger, will vie for the final three spots starting on July 19. The site for that date is yet to be determined.

The five finalists include Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South H.S./Buffalo, N.Y.); Angel Reese (Maryland/ Baltimore, Md.); Lauren Ware (Arizona/Bismarck, N.D.); Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame/Kettering, Ohio); and Wolfenbarger. The nine 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team members are Lauren Betts (Grandview H.S./ Centennial, Colo.); Sonia Citron (The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.); Caitlin Clark (Iowa/West Des Moines, Iowa); Sania Feagin (Forest Park H.S./Ellenwood, Ga.); Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College H.S. (D.C.)/ Arlington, Va.); Diamond Johnson (North Carolina State/Philadelphia, Pa.); Te-hina Paopao (Oregon/Oceanside, Calif.); Jewel Spear (Wake Forest/The Colony, Texas); and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./DeSoto, Kan).

The accolades continue to roll in for Wolfenbarger, who will arrive on the Hill in the fall of 2021. Wolfenbarger was also named Arkansas’ first McDonald’s All-American signee since 2016, while garnering Arkansas player of the year honors from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Max Preps and the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association.

The awards are not hollow, though, as Wolfenbarger has impacted winning during her illustrious high school career. She is coming off her second state title with Northside High School, as she led the Grizzlies to a 26-2 record and a Class 6A State Championship in 2020-21. She averaged 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per game during her final high school campaign.

Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. In addition to the USA and host Hungary, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea and Spain. FIBA held the draw to determine preliminary round groups for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup on April 28, and the USA was drawn into Group A, alongside Australia, Egypt and Italy for the Aug. 7-10 preliminary round. The USA will open play against Italy on Aug. 7, followed by Australia on Aug. 8 and cap preliminary play against Egypt on Aug. 10. Times will be announced by FIBA at a later date.

