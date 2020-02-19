Women Empowerment takes center stage at Gymbacks meet Friday

The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to be back in Barnhill Arena on Friday, Feb. 21 when they host the Auburn Tigers on Women’s Empowerment Night! Over 16,000 fans have flocked to Barnhill Arena for the first three meets, and we need you in the seats to help us honor the women who have helped pave the way.

Check Out These Promotions

First 300 students get free pizza.

First 1,500 fans will receive a Razorback Gymnastics

Women’s Empowerment bracelet.

Special Alumni Reunion for all the former Razorbacks

that helped pave the way for Arkansas Gymnastics.

Appearances and autographs in the north lobby by:

Miss Arkansas 2019, Darynne Dahlem

Miss University of Arkansas, Whitney Williams

University of Arkansas Outstanding Team 2020, Kennedy Holland

We are celebrating Girl Scout Appreciation night!

Kids will have the chance to win one of three American Girl Dolls.

First 500 fans will get a free Razorback Gymnastics “Girl Power” sticker.

Starting at 5:00 in the north lobby,

enjoy complimentary face painting and sign making stations.

Plus, meet members of the Razorback Spirit Squads.

Fans 12 years of age and younger can also participate in a

post-meet dance party with the Gymbacks.

Fans will get a first look at special commemorative t-shirts that each athlete has

dedicated to the woman in their life that has paved the way for them.

Special programs for fans with a new section dedicated to Women’s Empowerment.