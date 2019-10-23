Women Wednesday: Arkansas Soccer Making A Statement

Did you know the Arkansas Women’s Soccer team is currently ranked 8th in the country?

Did you know they sealed an SEC West title for just the second time in program history this season?

Did you know they are 12-2-1 on the year including a win over top ranked UNC?

If you didn’t, it’s time to take notice. This team is on fire. Arguably the best team on campus in season right now (it’s a tight race with Women’s Cross Country). Colby Hale has taken his program and turned in to a program people are talking about.

In this week’s Women Wednesday, I caught up with Stephani Doyle and Katie Lund to talk about their season success, and the attention they are getting because of their success.