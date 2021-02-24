Women Wednesday: Captain Athletics & Training for the Olympics

Captain Athletics is a training group made up of professional track athletes and and based in Fayetteville, AR. Some of their members like Payton Chadwick, Taliyah Brooks and Kiara Parker all competed collegiately for the University of Arkansas.

The three are joined by Sparkle McKnight, Shamier Little & Janeek Brown, and coached by Chris Johnson, an assistant coach for the Women’ Track & Field team at Arkansas.

Training over the summer at places like Lake Fayetteville and Kessler Park, the group decided it was finally time to give themselves a name. Taking part of the their coach’s Instagram name and adding “Athletics” they created “Captain Athletics” surprising Coach Johnson with custom t-shirts and gear.

The name is a way to help unify them as a group, and pay tribute to the man who has helped them all get to where they are right now, and where they want to be in their professional career.

The focus right now is on the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Training wasn’t easy during the pandemic, but they all agree they are in the best shape they’ve ever been.

The US Olympic Trials for Track & Field are June 18-27th in Eugene, OR.