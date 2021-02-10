Women Wednesday: Courtney Deifel & a program on the rise.

Arkansas Softball Head Coach Courtney Deifel is heading into her 6th season at Arkansas, and leading a program that’s ranked in the Top 25.

We’ve seen the steady incline of the program over the past five years under Deifel, being the first Head Coach to take the program to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, and be ranked nationally 38 times.

‘It’s a really exciting trajectory,” says Deifel about where the program is and where it’s going, but she’ll also point out it’s not where they want to be. She quickly credits her student-athletes for where the program is. For the buy-in from players like Autumn Storms & Mary Haff to want to be a part of building something special.

Now she’s built a winning foundation that’s made them competitive not only in the SEC, but on a national level.

On Thursday the Hogs will open up their 2021 season on the road at the Best On The Bayou Classic in Monroe, LA.