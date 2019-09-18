Women Wednesday: Danyelle Musselman, more than a basketball wife Pt. Two

Danyelle Musselman, wife of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, is more than just a basketball wife. She is involved with her husband’s program as much as she can.

In Part 2 of our Women Wednesday series with Mrs. Musselman, hear exactly what her role is with the basketball program, what she is looking forward to the most as year one of the Musselman era gets set to begin, and her anticipation for experiencing her first game inside Bud Walton Arena.