Women Wednesday: Getting To Know Danyelle Musselman- Part One

I’ll be honest, from the minute Eric Musselman was hired at Arkansas as the Men’s Basketball Head Coach I could not wait to meet his wife Danyelle. Of course my reasons were different from others. Musselman, like myself, is a Florida State- Media Productions Alum, and her picture hung in the FSU studio green room as a part of the “Media Production Wall Of Fame.”

But aside from those personal reasons, She’s a woman who exudes confidence, personality, and grace whether you meet her in person or follow her on her social media accounts.

It was a pleasure to get be invited into her home and get to know her a little better. In Part One, we talked about acclimating to Fayetteville, being a mom to Mariah and Mariah’s relationships with her two big brothers. We also talked about places she’s excited to go to in Northwest Arkansas, and (obviously) her career as a national Sports Anchor/Reporter.

I hope you enjoy my conversation with Danyelle Mussellman as much as I did. (We’ll talk more Hog Hoops Part Two next week!)

