FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team’s 15-game non-conference schedule has been unveiled, as announced by sixth-year head coach Mike Neighbors Wednesday. Arkansas’ non-conference slate includes seven contests played at Bud Walton Arena with the first being against Central Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 11. The Hogs will play three road games, as well as partake in two tournaments – the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands and the San Diego Invitational.

“There is no question this non-conference slate will have us ready for SEC play,” said Neighbors. “Coach [Todd] Schaefer works year around to ensure we build an NCAA-worthy schedule. It’s a puzzle that changes until the last contract is signed, sealed and delivered.”

The Razorbacks are set to open the season in the Natural State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Nov. 7. Following their game against the Golden Lions, Arkansas will host three straight at home, beginning with the home-opening game versus Central Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 11.

“[We have] an historic trip to Pine Bluff to open the season,” said Neighbors. “Coach [Dawn] Thornton is building an SEC-like roster at our system/sister school in a basketball-loving city. It will be an amazing atmosphere for us to tipoff the 2022-23 non-conference slate.

“Continuing our tradition of facing in-state opponents, Coach [Sandra] Rushing will bring Central Arkansas back to Bud Walton Arena for our home opener. We are planning for an early morning tip to resume our Kids’ Day that have been so well-attended in past years.”

The Hogs will wrap up the homestand with games against Tulsa (Monday, Nov. 14) and Kent State (Thursday, Nov. 17) before heading to the State Capitol to face Little Rock on the road at the Jack Stephens Center (Sunday, Nov. 20).

The 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam bracket and schedule was released in June. Arkansas is set to play Northern Arizona (Thursday, Nov. 24 at 5:45 p.m.), Clemson (Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.) and Kansas State (Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.) at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.

“First… No… we don’t need extra coaches for this road trip! The trip to the Virgin Islands will give us three quality opponents, three various styles of play from three different leagues,” said Neighbors.

In December, the Hogs will be home for four straight games at Bud Walton. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Hogs are set to host Troy, as former Hog and now assistant coach Chelsea Dungee will return to Fayetteville. The Hogs will wrap up the week against Oral Roberts (Sunday, Dec. 4). Arkansas will then play host to Lamar (Thursday, Dec. 8) before playing its final home game in 2022 against Arkansas State (Sunday, Dec. 11).

“Our home schedule wraps with a final in-state opponent [Arkansas State]. Coach [Destinee] Rogers will lead her Red Wolves into Bud for first time ever. Taking over as head coach mid-year, her team rallied to a strong finish and built momentum over summer,” said Neighbors. “We are hoping for a record crowd for this one!”

The Hogs will look for a rematch against Creighton, this time on the road in Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center on Dec. 17. Arkansas then finishes up the non-conference schedule at the San Diego Invitational. The Hogs open up tournament play versus Oregon (Tuesday, Dec. 20) and will face either Ohio State or Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date, as well as the full SEC schedule.

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

UAPB (Nov. 7)

2021-22 record: 13-16

Conference finish: 8th/12 (SWAC)

Head-to-head record: 2-0 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 96-53, Nov. 12, 2021, in Fayetteville

Central Arkansas (Nov. 11)

2021-22 record: 9-19

Conference finish: 5th/6 in West (ASUN)

Head-to-head record: 3-0 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 82-44, Dec. 18, 2021, in North Little Rock

Tulsa (Nov. 14)

2021-22 record: 17-11

Conference finish: 8th/11 (American)

Head-to-head record: 23-3 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 91-41, Dec. 11, 2019, in Fayetteville

Kent State (Nov. 17)

2021-22 record: 19-12

Conference finish: 6th/12 (MAC)

Head-to-head record: 1-1 (series tied)

Last time played: L, 81-86, Nov. 30, 1993, in Kent, Ohio

Little Rock (Nov. 20)

2021-22 record: 17-10

Conference finish: 4th/12 (Sun Belt)

Head-to-head record: 4-0 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 73-39, Dec. 12, 2021, in Fayetteville

Northern Arizona (Nov. 24)

2021-22 record: 17-14

Conference finish: 4th/11 (Big Sky)

Head-to-head record: 0-0

Last time played: N/A

Clemson (Nov. 25)

2021-22 record: 10-21

Conference finish: 13th/15 (ACC)

Head-to-head record: 3-0 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 79-63, Dec. 2, 2007, in Fayetteville

Kansas State (Nov. 26)

2021-22 record: 20-13

Conference finish: 6th/10 (Big 12)

Head-to-head record: 3-3 (series tied)

Last time played: W, 81-72, Dec. 7, 2019, in Fayetteville

Troy (Dec. 1)

2021-22 record: 24-9

Conference finish: 1st/12 (Sun Belt)

Head-to-head record: N/A

Last time played: N/A

Oral Roberts (Dec. 4)

2021-22 record: 16-15

Conference finish: 4th/10 (Summit)

Head-to-head record: 22-9 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 96-49, Nov. 25, 2020, in Fayetteville

Lamar (Dec. 8)

2021-22 record: 14-15

Conference finish: 8th/13 (WAC)

Head-to-head record: 2-3 (Lamar leads)

Last time played: W, 91-65, March 17, 2011, in Fayetteville (WNIT)

Arkansas State (Dec. 11)

2021-22 record: 12-16

Conference finish: 8th/12 (Sun Belt)

Head-to-head record: 6-3 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 94-71, Nov. 19, 2021, in Jonesboro

Creighton (Dec. 17)

2021-22 record: 23-10

Conference finish: 3rd/11 (Big East)

Head-to-head record: 1-1 (series tied)

Last time played: L, 72-81, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville

Oregon (Dec. 20)

2021-22 record: 20-12

Conference finish: 3rd/12 (Pac-12)

Head-to-head record: 3-1 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 79-67, Nov. 25, 2013, in Honolulu

Ohio State (Dec. 21)

2021-22 record: 25-7

Conference finish: 1st/14 (Big Ten)

Head-to-head record: 1-0 (Arkansas leads)

Last time played: W, 86-80, Nov. 19, 1995, in Fayetteville (WNIT)

Virginia Tech (Dec. 21)

2021-22 record: 23-10

Conference finish: 5th/15 (ACC)

Head-to-head record: N/A

Last time played: N/A

