FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas women’s golf team’s 2022-23 schedule has been released, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor on Wednesday. Arkansas’ slate incorporates four fall events and four regular-season spring tournaments prior to the SEC Championship, NCAA Regionals and NCAA Championship in late spring. The Hogs will compete in a similar series of tournaments in the spring as last year with a few different ones added to the mix in the fall.

“I am so excited about the 2022-23 golf season and the outstanding schedule we have been able to assemble,” said Taylor. “Our goal is to put together a nationally competitive schedule that allows our team to compete against the best teams in the nation week in and week out.”

The fall season will commence with a trip to Pebble Beach, California for one of the nation’s prominent collegiate tournaments, the Carmel Cup. The tournament, hosted from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4, features one of the greatest strengths of field in college golf.

Following the Hogs’ season opener, the team will spend some time back in the Natural State. The women’s and men’s teams are set to host the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods on Monday, Oct. 3 through Wednesday, Oct. 5, with the tournament being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Seven of the other 10 participating women’s teams finished inside the top 50 in the final 2021-22 Golfweek rankings. The Hogs are looking for a three-peat for the team title, as well as have an individual medalist win the event for the third consecutive year at Blessings Golf Club.

“It is such a privilege and an honor to host the Blessings Collegiate at our home course for another year,” said Taylor. “How awesome of an opportunity it is to showcase our amazing home to our fans and viewers on national television.”

Arkansas will hit the links once again the following week, as the team travels to Seminole, Florida for the Stephen’s Cup from Monday, Oct. 10 to Wednesday, Oct. 12. The tournament will also be televised on the Golf Channel, as the Hogs are coming off a second-place finish at the tournament among a competitive field last season. From Oct. 28-30, the Hogs will close out the fall on a high note with a trip to Cabo, Mexico for the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose.

“Every golfer has a dream list of golf courses to play, and this year, we get to check a few of them off the list,” said Taylor. “To start our season at Pebble Beach will be an absolute treat. It’s unbelievable to be able to follow up Pebble Beach with the Blessings Collegiate so our fans can come watch us play at home, to then traveling south to play at Seminole Golf Club and finishing off the fall in Cabo.

“As we head into the spring season, we will see some staple tournaments that we have been a part of for many years. All four regular spring season tournaments are ones we competed in last year and we look forward to returning to each. Playing an event for several years in a row gives us some confidence in our preparation of knowing what to expect.”

The spring season will begin the same as it did last year with the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida from Feb. 19-21 at the Suntree Golf Club. Arkansas will then head back on the road to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. The tournament, which will be nationally televised, has been a consistent event on the Hogs’ schedule for years. Arkansas will be competing in the 11th edition at the Columbia Country Club on Feb. 27 to March 1.

The Hogs will head back to the MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona from March 17 to 19. Kajal Mistry is coming off last year having won the event with a career-low 206 (68-67-71). The following weekend, Arkansas will close out the regular season similar to the way the team has the past several years at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia from March 24 to 26.

“Finally, we build all fall and spring for the postseason,” added Taylor. “Our regular season schedule will pay off as we head into the championship leg of our schedule.”

The SEC Championship will be hosted in Birmingham, Alabama from April 12-16. NCAA Regionals follow from May 8-10, as the Hogs look to earn its 20th straight bid, 21st overall. The NCAA Championships will be held at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona once again from May 19-24. The Hogs will seek the program’s second consecutive appearance at nationals, as well as the 12th in program history.

“We not only want to compete at a high level every single week, but we also want to provide a first-class experience and memories of a lifetime for our players,” said Taylor. “We have assembled an incredible team that will be ready each week to showcase our talent.”

Arkansas women’s golf brings back seven returners from the successful No. 19/20-ranked squad. The Hogs also welcome three talented newcomers.

2022-23 Arkansas Women’s Golf Schedule:

Fall

Carmel Cup – Sept. 2-4 – Pebble Beach, Calif. (Pebble Beach Golf Links)

Blessings Collegiate Invitational – Oct. 3-5 – Fayetteville, Ark. (Blessings Golf Club)*

Stephen’s Cup – Oct. 10-12 – Seminole, Fla. (Seminole Golf Club)*

Battle at the Beach – Oct. 28-30 – Cabo, Mexico (Club Campestre San Jose)

Spring

Moon Golf Invitational – Feb. 19-21 – Melbourne, Fla. (Suntree Golf Club)

Darius Rucker Invitational – Feb. 27 – March 1 – Hilton Head, South Carolina (Long Cove Club)*

MountainView Collegiate – March 17-19 – Tucson, Ariz. (MountainView Golf Club)

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic – March 24-26 – Athens, Ga. (University of Georgia Golf Course)

SEC Championship – April 12-16 – Birmingham, Ala.*

NCAA Regionals – March 8-10 – TBD

NCAA Championship – May 19-24 – Scottsdale, Ariz. (Grayhawk Golf Club)*

* – televised tournament