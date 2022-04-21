GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 30 University of Arkansas women’s tennis team defeated No. 64 Mississippi State, 4-1, to advance to the quarterfinals at the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks will meet the No. 4 seed Florida on Friday at 8 a.m. CT with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Arkansas got the quick lead, taking the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. Lenka Stara and Laura RIjkers were up 5-0, only dropping one set to defeat Bulldogs’ Emma Antonaki and Marta Falceto, 6-1. Sophomores Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink secured the doubles point, defeating Mississippi State’s Chloe Cirotte and Alexandra Mikhailuk, 6-2, on court three.

The Razorbacks carried the momentum into singles play, taking four first sets. Mississippi State evened up the score on court one, with No. 76 Emma Antonaki defeating Razorback No. 68 Tatum Rice, 6-1, 6-2.

Arkansas took the lead right back with two quick points. Sophomore Indianna Spink blanked her opponent in the first set, 6-0, and took the second 6-3 on court three to put the Razorbacks up. Lenka Stara followed to put the Hogs within one, defeating Mississippi State’s Chloe Cirotte in straight sets on court four.

On court two, Kelly Keller clinched the match win to advance the Razorbacks. Keller defeated Bulldog Magda Adaloglou in straight sets to improve to 7-6 this dual season at the No. 3 position.

The Razorbacks are back on the courts tomorrow at 8 a.m. CT, taking on the No. 4 seed and host Florida Gators in the quarterfinals. Live stats and video will be available on our schedule page.