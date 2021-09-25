WPS 4-0! 16)Arkansas continues to roll with 20-10 win over 7)Texas A&M.

After stopping the Aggies opening drive, Arkansas starting the Southwest Classic with a 46 yard field goal by Cameron Little to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

On their next offensive possession, KJ Jefferson connected with Treylon Burks for an 85 yard touchdown to give the Hogs a 10-0 lead.

The Arkansas offense continued to roll in the 1st half with a AJ Green touchdown run to extend the lead to 17. Defensively the Razorbacks kept the Aggies off the scoreboard until :21 seconds left in the 1st half when A&M kicked a 49 yard field goal to get on the board.

In the 3rd quarter, the Aggies cut the deficit to 7 after an Isaiah Spiller touchdown run.

Next up, Arkansas travels to Georgia to play the Bulldogs Saturday at 11am.