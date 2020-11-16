WR De’Vion Warren Out For Season, Sam Pittman Back on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior wide receiver De’Vion Warren is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL on Saturday night against Florida.

Sam Pittman confirmed the injury on Monday during his weekly Zoom Conference. He was also asked about Blake Kern, Hudson Henry and Joe Foucha.

“You guys act like I made an 18 on my ACT,” Pittman said smiling. “You just threw four players at me. You know I’m going to ask you again who it was. But De’Vion Warren is out. He’s got an ACL. He’s out for the season. I hate it for him. But he’s got a good attitude about it. I feel terrible that it happened.

“Hudson Henry – he will be back. He will practice today, hopefully. We’ll see how he’s going to react. But hopefully we’ll have him back by Saturday. I think Kern will be fine. And Joe, I think Joe will be fine.”

He was also asked about two offensive linemen, Beaux Limmer and Noah Gatlin?

“I don’t know,” Pittman said. “We’re gonna have to wait and see on both of those guys. I’ll know a little bit more about it possibly on Wednesday, but we’re hoping to get at least one of them – hopefully both but at least one of them back.”

Warren’s year finishes with him catching 15 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 35 yards. He returned six kickoffs for 120 yards. With Warren out, who will join Treylon Burks and Mike Woods at the receiver spots and will any young player be in the mix?

“When you start asking that question, Darin (Turner) was the first one that popped to my mind,” Pittman said. “He’s been in and out of some quarantines and some different things that probably have hurt his development. But we have Trey Knox, and Trey will step in there along with (Tyson) Morris. Those guys will do well no doubt in my mind. But the young guys, certainly Darin would be the one we would travel and move up into one of those nine spots.”

Pittman was asked if he’s still on schedule to return to work on Wednesday?

“I am and thank you for asking,” Pittman said. “I feel really good. I’ll be back in the office on Wednesday. I sure appreciate everybody. Ol’ Daddy told me a long time ago the world don’t rotate around my butt but it sure felt like it with all the well wishes and all those things and I sure do appreciate it.”

Pittman watched the game Saturday night with Lucy his Bulldog. He is likely to have to pass a test before returning.

“No, they will probably test my heart like they do everybody else when they come back from COVID to make sure that’s fine,” Pittman said. “But watching the game was difficult because you are just not there and for whatever reason you feel like your presence have something to do with the game. I don’t want to give myself that much credit, but I just missed being around the guys.

“And you know when Barry when they went for it on fourth and one at about the 50 I would have gone for it too. Even though it wasn’t a successful play. I thought the coaches did a really good job of keeping and the players. It was hard you know and like I said Lucy doesn’t say much and she wasn’t too much into the game you know so I kinda had to be myself on that one.”

The COVID causes different symptoms for different people. Pittman described his bout with it.

“The vegetables are good and the walking has been good,” Pittman said. “You know the bottom line for me I was very fortunate. It was fatigue and pain in my back. That’s basically what my symptoms were. It started in the lower back around the kidney area and then worked up north around my shoulders, but not for very long. But it was more of the fatigue.

“I really never had any cold-like symptoms or anything of that nature. I was just tired and it was hard to have these meetings and put on a face. I was tired. I was wore out. Sometimes it’s that way from the season at this point in time of the season, as well. Those were my symptoms. I thought about doing a daily deal to kind of let people know, ones that haven’t had COVID, kind of how it attacks you. But then I thought again that everybody has certainly so much different symptoms in COVID that I didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to be disrespectful for folks that have, obviously COVID has taken a loved one’s life. So I tried to stay away from that as much as possible.”

Arkansas will now have two consecutive 11 a.m. kickoffs and both televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas will host LSU on Saturday and then on Nov.28 they will be at Missouri also with an early kickoff.