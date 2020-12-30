Xavier Kelly Won’t Return to Arkansas in 2021, Will Pursue Dream of NFL

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly played at Arkansas in 2020 as a grad transfer from Clemson.

With the NCAA granting all seniors another season if they want it in college speculation was that Kelly might opt to return to Arkansas. Kelly announced Wednesday he is going to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kelly played in nine games this fall. He finished with eight tackles, three solo, one tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Kelly was at Clemson for four years. He redshirted in 2016 and then played in 15 games over the next three seasons. He had 22 tackles, including 13 solo, 2.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

He was rated a consensus Top 150 recruit in the country coming out of Wichita (Kan.) East High School. He chose Clemson over Arkansas and a long list of other schools.