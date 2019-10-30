Yankees Taking Look at Arkansas Assistant Hobbs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The New York Yankees fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild earlier this week.

Kendall Rogers, one of the leading authorities on college baseball, is reporting the Yankees are interviewing Arkansas’ Matt Hobbs today.

SOURCE: In addition to interviewing @umichbaseball pitching coach Chris Fetter yesterday, the @Yankees are interviewing heralded @RazorbackBSB pitching coach Matt Hobbs in NYC today.



I don’t expect the list of college pitching coaches interviewing with the #Yankees to end there. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) October 30, 2019

Hobbs will be the second college pitching coach to interview with the Yankees. Michigan’s Chris Fetter interviewed on Tuesday.

Hobbs came to Arkansas from Wake Forest prior to last season to replace Wes Johnson, who was hired by the Minnesota Twins.

Hobbs helped Arkansas with Isaiah Campbell, Connor Noland and others reach the College World Series for the second season in a row. His staff had 615 strikeouts in 581.2 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .225 batting average. The staff averaged 3.90 earned runs allowed per game.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is meeting with the media on Friday in a previously planned conference to discuss the fall practices and upcoming spring ball.