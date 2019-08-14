Young defensive linemen showing promise in preseason camp







FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In case you’ve missed it, after dominating the first week of fall camp Arkansas defense’ has been getting push back from the offense for three straight practices. Tuesday morning the offense took advantage of some key penalties.

“Today I thought we might have even taken a step backwards which is very frustrating,” said Arkansas Defensive Ends Coach Steve Caldwell. “Just the fact that coach Morris warned them that hey, the new has worn off this week. You’re going to have to learn to really suck it up and grind and that’s a process.”

To be fair, most of the problem comes from a bunch of talented rookies at defensive end and defensive tackle. These kids are too good not to play, but they’re still adjusting to the college game.

“They’ve shown some positive signs, each one of ’em. They’ve shown a sign of being just a freshman as well,” says Arkansas Defensive Tackles coach Kenny Ingram. “But I’m pleased with ’em. I enjoy coaching ’em and I’m just looking forward to just continuing to help them grow. ”

On the edge John Chavis wants guys that can pressure opposing quarterbacks into mistakes. That takes speed. Arkansas has four newcomers that can bring it.

“When you put Soli in there and you put Zach Williams in there you’ve really got some speed,” added Caldwell. “Eric Gregory can run and Colin Clay’s got some great quick twitch.”

The offense again won the practice belt on Tuesday. Will the defense bounce back on Wednesday? Stay tuned.