Yurachek addresses loss to San Jose State, head coach Chad Morris, the state of the other Hog programs and more at LR TD Club on Monday

Pig Trail Nation
Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek was the guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. The Razorbacks are coming off a bad loss at home to San Jose State last Saturday and Yurachek addressed the loss and his confidence in Chad Morris leading the football program. He also talked about several of the other sports on campus and took questions from the audience after his Q and A with LR TD Club Director David Bazzel.

Before speaking to the TD Club Yurachek made a stop on 103.7 The Buzz to talk about the football program and more with Wess Moore.

