On Monday evening the SEC & University of Arkansas sent out a press release postponing the Arkansas-Missouri football game, and the Tennessee-Vanderbilt football game.

Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek tweeting out this shortly after the announcement:

. @CoachSamPittman and I are disappointed that we could not find a viable path for our student-athletes to safely compete at Missouri this weekend. We will use this week as an opportunity to get healthy again and we look forward to playing Alabama and Missouri to end the season. https://t.co/Q4XrQg7YwF — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) November 23, 2020

Arkansas and Missouri could be rescheduled for December 19, 2020, depending on what the SEC decides.

The Hogs next game is December 5, 2020, against Alabama.