Zach Williams Enjoying Sophomore Season With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Zach Williams was highly recruited out of Joe T. Robinson and made a quick impact at the University of Arkansas.

Williams played in nine games last season collecting 12 tackles, including six solo. He has played in all six games this season and already has 20 tackles, including eight solo, 1.5 for loss and a sack. The defense is playing well under Barry Odom and the team is 3-3 against an all-SEC schedule.

“I feel like this season is going pretty good for me,” Williams said. “Last season I was probably around 220 something. Now I’m 240 something. And I feel like the extra weight has helped me get off the ball quicker. It’s helped me go against offensive linemen better, because they’re pretty big and you’ve got to get their hands off you. So I feel like a little extra weight has helped me with my strength and getting off blocks.

“I just feel like I need to do a little bit better, but everybody needs to get better. I’m doing a lot better than last year, I know that. So I’m happy with my progress.”

Williams’ father Rickey was an outstanding linebacker at Arkansas lettering from 1984-87. Williams said the play of this year’s defense has his father excited.

“He’s very impressed and pleased with Coach Odom,” Williams said. “Coach Odom, props to him, props to the whole defense because you know it stats with the defensive coordinator and then it goes all the way down. My dad is a very happy with what has changed in less than a year, a few months. We’re winning a lot of games now, you know we can even win an SEC championship in who knows how long so my dad is very happy and he’s proud. Also I could give props to Coach (Derrick) LeBlanc because he does switch us out a lot. Like I would say… I wouldn’t say any coaches names particularly but these coaches they switch out players. Even when they’re tired they have enough trust in us to switch us out when we’re tired so we won’t give up any big plays.”

Arkansas is ranked eighth in total defense, but it seems like are playing better than that.

“I feel like we’re running to the ball better than a lot of teams,” Williams said. “We always run to the ball and we always crowd whoever has it. I feel like we just run with all motors. Even when we’re tired we still do our jobs we don’t overthink stuff. I feel like we’re just coached well. It’s really the coaching. And when players like their coaches they do a little bit more.”

While he played in nine games last season, Williams had no starts. He has started four of the six games thus far this season. He didn’t start the Georgia or Texas A&M games.

“It’s been great,” Williams said. “It was a great learning experience. I remember Georgia when Dorian Gerald got hurt I had to step up. I feel like the coaches trusted me enough to put me in and I didn’t really get that experience last year, but I just feel like it’s making me a lot better and I give the coaches props for that because they put me in. They had enough trust in me which other people didn’t last year.”

Was there a time last year when you wanted to quit and go home?

“I don’t necessarily remember wanting to transfer, but I did want to go home,” Williams said. “Every weekend after workouts, you know it was offseason, after workouts I wanted to come home every weekend, but you know because it was a big jump for me because I was supposed to stay for the rest of my senior year in high school, but I transferred early. So it was really hard for me, but I gained some friends and it was easier. And I started working on my football technique and everything else just came second nature so I’m not really sad about that nowadays I’m just chilling.”

Williams and his teammates will have their hands full on Saturday in Gainesville when they take on quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators who have a very good offensive line.

“Their offensive line seems pretty big, pretty tall and long,” Williams said. “But Coach LeBlanc has given us some pointers, talking about how they don’t really get off the ball that well, but you have to respect your opponent. Because we’re all SEC and we’re all good.

“We’re just delving deeper into them and I feel like we’re going to get off the ball quicker this game, because they do run the ball a lot. They pass it a lot, too. But we have to stop the run first.”

Trask is rated by many the best quarterback in the SEC. Williams talked about what he has seen on film.

“He can pass the ball pretty well, but I feel like he can’t really run that good so I think we’re going to go for him a bit more than the other quarterbacks,” Williams said. “But we also can watch for him running out of the pocket, but I feel mainly he can’t really run so we’re just going to go for him instead of trying to contain because he won’t really get past us.”

Arkansas and Florida will kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday night and televised on ESPN.