BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas shortstop signee Nazzan Zanetello of St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High School was taken by the Boston Red Sox with the 50th overall pick of the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night in Seattle.

Zanetello (6-2, 190), who was on hand in Seattle for the event, was taken in the second round and was one of four Razorback signees and one current players taken in the first 70 selections.

He .421 with 9 home runs, 33 RBIs and 21 steals this season as a senior and had a .399 average with 15 homers and 92 RBIs during his three-year CBC career.

Zanetello joins Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller (27th by Philadelphia), Houston area outfielder Kendall George (36th by the Los Angeles Dodgers), St. Louis shortstop Nazaan Zanetello (50th by Boston) and Colorado shortstop Walker Martin (52nd by San Francisco) as Razorback signees to be taken so far in draft.

Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who missed the season with an injury, was taken 68th by the Chicago Cubs.

In other draft news, Arkansas now knows one of its top pitching prospects will be making it to campus although he won’t be taking the mound next season.

Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland left hander Adam Hachman (6-5, 210), who had Tommy John surgery this spring, withdrew his name from the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft per Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo.

Hachman was rated as the 94th-best prospect by Baseball America.