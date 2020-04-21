Sam Pittman Talks Coaching Staff With Tera Talmadge

Arkansas head football coach, Sam Pittman, wasted little time in assembling his first coaching staff. The first year Head Hog says the first guy he called was Brad Davis. The two have a lot of history together and Pittman was very excited to bring him to The Hill as Arkansas’ new offensive line coach.

Pittman says, “Right after Hunter (Yurachek) gave me the job while we were in Athens. I went, after we jumped around excited, I called Brad and I said let’s go.”

Immediately after calling Brad, Pittman called Barry Odom. He says those are two guys he really trusted and wanted on the staff.

But what exactly does Pittman look for in a coach?

He says, “I want a guy who knew how to teach. You know sometimes we make a mistake and I want to know how to get it right. Cussing me out isn’t helping me learn and I wanted people who knew how powerful their mouth was and to use it in the right way. If we use it the right way we can get a lot accomplished.”

It’s been a very long time since the Razorbacks have had a coach who focused solely on Special Teams. Over the past several years, special teams at Arkansas has had a coach who wasn’t in the 10-on field coaches. Pittman changed that though by hiring Scott Fountain from Georgia.

“We were lucky to get Scott. For him to come here from Georgia was a big deal,” says Pittman. “If you’re going to preach that special teams is one of the three parts of the game. offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams. Then you probably ought to have a special teams coordinator. We think that Scott’s as good as anyone in the country.”

Pittman also has a great deal of respect for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. He says Briles, “is one of the strongest believers in winning that I’ve ever been around. He wants to win and he’s passionate about winning. You can’t just talk about winning, he’ll show you.”

In a recent teleconference, Briles said he didn’t care what people call his offense, he just wants it to be productive. Pittman agrees saying, “we can call it the Briles Effect. I don’t care what we call it as long as we get across that big line and score 6 points.”

To hear more from Sam Pittman, watch the interview above.