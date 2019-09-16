Arkansas’ coaches proud of team’s play, attitude in fourth quarter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Colorado State were tied in the fourth quarter on Saturday before scoring the final 21 points to take a 55-34 victory.

On Monday, Chad Morris and the two coordinators met with the media. They were still pleased with the win and the attitude of the players beating a team that overcame a 27-9 lead to defeat the Hogs last year in Fort Collins.

“I thought in the fourth quarter, the score’s tied 34-34, I thought there was a decision that had to be made,” Morris said. “I thought it was a big moment for this team for where we’ve been since we’ve been here over 19 months. I thought that was a defining moment for direction of this team and where we were heading. To see the leadership step up is an understatement. Everybody pulled together. They met the challenge.

“The way that we won the game in the fourth quarter and how we finished strong in that fourth quarter is something that we’ll continue to build on the rest of this season and moving forward. Especially with how we lost this same game a year ago. So very pleased with that. I want to talk a little bit more about our leadership in that fourth-quarter moment. It was really what kind of defined the line in the sand at that moment.”

Morris talked about De’Jon Harris and McTelvin Agim and how their leadership took over in the fourth quarter.

“Our player of the game was Scoota,” Morris said. “His leadership in the fourth quarter. He and Sosa really rallying those guys. Scoota pulling everybody together and said not now. It’s not happening again was as good as I’ve ever been around and has seen. He was definitely a force, both on the field and off the field. So that was great to see. It just tells you where this program is moving forward. And to have Scoota in that leadership role at that point.”

Morris had talked about momentum wearing Razorback red. He explained what he meant by that.

“Again, it says a lot about the culture of our program,” Morris said. “Our guys were just, it had to take some mental and physical toughness. They had to come together. We had to overcome some adversity in that fourth quarter and we had to go do it. We’ve talked about it, we’ve trained for it, we’ve prepared for it, but at some point, you have to go do it.

“To see that no one flinched, that we were aggressive offensively. Nick (Starkel) had been there before, you saw the ball coming out his hands. He knew what he wanted to do. To see us move down the field. And we keep saying all the time, it just takes one. It just takes one and the next thing you know, you get another and another. That’s what happened.”

John Chavis was hesitant to name Harris and Agim as his leaders, but Morris had already named them.

“I think it goes to playing well, but also a little bit of attitude,” Chavis said. “We had, and I’m not gonna go into games, but we had a couple of guys on the sideline that took our team over in the fourth quarter…one guy in particular. Everybody responded and that was important because it shows the growth that this football team has made. There was no doubt on the sideline that our guys were gonna go win the football game and they did it in the fourth quarter.

“Really, really excited about that. I think we could have played better. Colorado State had a good game plan. They played hard. They are well-coached. I have got a lot of respect for their coaching staff. Coach (Mike) Bobo I played against many times and he’s always had his teams prepared. I’m excited about the way our young men responded in the fourth quarter. That was the biggest thing.”

Arkansas and San Jose State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. The SEC also announced on Monday the Texas A&M and Arkansas game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and televised on ESPN.