WATCH LIVE: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s officially Fall! The leaves are changing colors, there’s a slight crisp in the air (or at least it’s not 95 degrees…all…the…time) and we’re already a fourth of the way through the football season! Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down, so grab your pumpkin-spiced drink of choice and watch Southeastern Stream Live!

Mississippi invades Alabama

Alabama takes on Ole Miss this weekend in Tuscaloosa. Further south, the Mississippi State Bulldogs invade the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers. Will the state of Alabama go 2-0 this weekend?

“Bye” Week

Tennessee is off this week, but the Volunteers are dealing with a different kind of loss. Jeremy Pruitt announced this week that three players, Will Ignont (LB), Shanon Reid (LB), and Jaquez Jones (WR) are moving on from the program. Five players have now left since the start of the season. Could there be changes on the way in Knoxville?

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.

