VolShop: 109,000+ shirts featuring design by Vol fan bullied in Florida sold

Orange and White Nation is continuing to throw support behind a young Vols fan bullied for his homemade Tennessee shirt in a big way.

The VolShop announced in a recent email to customers they have now sold more than 109,000 shirts featuring a design the boy designed.

The Florida student garnered worldwide attention after his teacher posted about his experience getting bullied after coming to school with a homemade Vols shirt.

Not long after, the VolShop decided to start selling his design with all proceeds going to the Stomp Out Bullying nonprofit charity.

They tweeted out last week that the number of orders placed had surpassed Neyland Stadium’s capacity of 102,455.

Thank you for your overwhelming support! We have received over 102,455 orders for the College Colors Day tee. We ask for your patience and understanding, as we work diligently to fill orders in the order they were received. — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 23, 2019

The VolShop said it originally placed an order for 72 shirts because that was the smallest number they could buy. Now they are working to fill several thousand orders every day.