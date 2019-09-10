WATCH: Orgeron talks big win vs Texas, previews matchup vs NW St

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron opened his weekly press conference reviewing the top-10 road win against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night:

Very pleased with our football team, a total team effort. Can’t complement our coaching staff enough for the game plan, but I want to give the credit to the players. They went out and got it done in a hostile environment. Give credit to Texas. They’re a very, very good football team. They fought the whole way. It was a 60-minute game, which we knew it was going to be.

Some of the things that we’re really proud of, 16 explosive plays. One out of every four offensive plays was an explosive play, outstanding. Outstanding offense, three receivers over 100 yards. The play of Joe Burrow was phenomenal. That third and 17 play, Clyde made a great block on a blitzing linebacker, Joe squeezed up in there, threw off of one foot. Justin made a tremendous catch and yards after the catch. What a great play. I’m always going to remember that play. What an outstanding play for the Tiger. We needed it. At that point in the game, we needed the offense to score one more touchdown, and we did. We went for two, and they almost got the onside kick. It was a very close call.

Very tight game. The two goal line stands about defense in the first quarter, the first half saved us. That could have been the difference in the ball game. I thought our guys played very good in the first half. Disappointed the way we played in the second half and let them score the way we did, and we’re going to get it fixed. The good thing about it is we won a big game, but we’ve still got a lot of things to fix.

Three field goals by our freshmen on special teams. Special teams was stellar again. Very proud of Coach Mac and Cade York and the whole special teams.

Looking forward to Northwestern, a place where I got my degree, and I’m very, very appreciative of that. The best thing that ever happened at Northwestern was I got my degree and I networked. I networked, and I met some people, and I got to get into college coaching. For that, I’m very, very appreciative. Not going to be appreciative about it Saturday night, but I’m appreciative of it.

Coach is doing a tremendous job. His daddy was our coach. He’s a great young coach. I wish him the best except for two Saturdays when they play us or they play the (McNeese) Cowboys.

But he’s a spread offensive guy. He’s trying to get it going. Didn’t have a lot of success this week. He’s three-four on defense, good on special teams. We’re just going to be about LSU. We’re going to be about fixing LSU this week. Really going back to the fundamentals today, looking on the film — the alignments, the assignments, the techniques that we got to fix and get better this week. We’ve got to take another step this week.