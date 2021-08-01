Coach: Preparing players for HOF game

OXNARD CA (Silver Star Nation) – With several players battling injury so far in Dallas Cowboys training camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy is trying to get the team ready for their first pre-preseason game coming up on Thursday night.

While the annual Hall of Fame Game, in Canton, Ohio, does not count as part of the new three preseason game format for the NFL, it will be like a fourth preseason game for the Cowboys.

At his daily training camp briefing in Oxnard, California on Sunday morning, the coach told reporters that the health of the team is crucial and he has to watch every aspect of Thursdays’ game to make sure nobody is overdoing it.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night on FOX.

The NFL Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place over the weekend following the game. Former Cowboys Head Coach Jimmy Johnson and former players Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson are the Cowboys inductees for this year’s event.