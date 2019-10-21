Cowboys defense steps up

The Dallas Cowboys put together their most complete game on Sunday as they dominated the Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Coach is a happy camper.

For the last several weeks, we’ve been crying. Defense, defense, defense for the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve given up 58 points in their last two games. Well, in Sunday night’s victory over Philadelphia. Thirty-seven to 10. We finally got some defense from these Dallas Cowboys holding the Eagles to not only 10 points, but also just two hundred and eighty-three yards. And Jason Garrett certainly knew that was a welcome change.

Defense just did a really good job. We just need to. We needed to play better. I thought we did a better job in the game. The signature place in the game were the takeaways. Did a really good job. Jalen made a big hit on that first one. And then we got guys running to the ball. Everybody sprint to the balls when the ball comes out. You can take advantage of it. And we’re around the quarterback. De La makes a big hit. There is Antoine Woods in the middle of the pile getting the ball. And, you know, at the end of the day, you have to play sound fundamental defense. You have to be physical. I thought we did a good job of that. And I thought we tackled well on the game against a good team with a lot of playmakers.

Now, the Cowboys lost two defenders in the game, Leighton Vander Esh and Robert Quinn. But the reports on Monday suggest that by time they get back in playing after the bye, those guys should be good to go for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.