Cowboys: Few sacks allowed

For only the fourth time since the award was first handed out in nineteen eighty-four, the Dallas Cowboys had a free safety named, NFC Defensive Player of the Week, and that would be Xavier Woods for his performance against the Giants, had an interception, forced a fumble, had a pass defense and three tackles. Not bad for a guy starting in just a second full season as an NFL free safety again.

Again, like with a lot of guys, the more guys play, the more decisive they become Xavier’s a smart guy and instinctive guy. We saw that coming out of school. But the more he plays games and sees the different situations, he starts to pounce on situations more and more. And I think he's proven to be a very physical safety. He's a smart guy. He's around the ball a lot, both in the running game and in the passing game. He's a good tackler. So, I think in all those areas, the things you're asking to safety to do improves the experience he gets. He certainly goes about the right way as a real pro.