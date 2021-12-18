Cowboys place two on reserve/COVID-19 list and could see familiar face Sunday

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The massive COVID-19 outbreak within the NFL has struck the Cowboys once again as the club placed two players on the list Saturday afternoon and a familiar face will be lined up against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Odighizuwa and Hill added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill will both miss Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Odighizuwa has produced a nice rookie season with the Cowboys leading all interior linemen this year with 28 tackles. Hill has played four games so far this season as a rotational player.

The Cowboys have elevated Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to fill the void at defensive tackle. Safety Darian Thompson has also been elevated to the roster.

Elevated from the practice squad: DT Justin Hamilton (COVID-19 Replacement), RB JaQuan Hardy (standard elevation), S Darian Thompson (COVID-19 Replacement). — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) December 18, 2021

Entering this week, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was the only Cowboys player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and he was activated from the list on Friday.

#SwipeRight is back

Former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed with the New York Giants and is expected to play Sunday.

Smith signed for the Giants practice squad on Friday and was elevated Saturday afternoon.

Smith played four games with the Cowboys in 2021. He was later signed by the Packers but only played a handful of snaps before being released.

The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round of the 2016 draft despite a serious knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame.