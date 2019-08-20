Cowboys return to The Star

The Dallas Cowboys are back from their preseason win in Hawaii and ready to finish training camp at The Star in Frisco.

Matt Roberts/ The Star, Frisco: THE DALLAS COWBOYS RETURNED HOME AFTER THREE WEEKS IN OXNARD TRANSITIONING TO MORE OF A GAME WEEK PREPARATION SCHEDULE WITH THE THIRD PRESEASON GAME AGAINST HOUSTON ON THE HORIZON… WHILE THE ZEKE ELLIOTT HOLDOUT CONTINUES THE COWBOYS DID GET A LIFT ON THE DEFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL AS DEMARCUS LAWRENCE AND TYRONE CRAWFORD RETURNED FROM THE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

Tyrone Crawford/ Cowboys Defensive End: “I’m truly blessed, and I give all honor to God for the adversity he put me through and brought me to this time in my life. The Main Thing Is getting out there and getting in the work with my boys.”

Rod Marinelli/ Cowboys Defensive Coordinator: “It’s great. You know him and Ty. Get both of those guys working. You know you’ve just got to polish some of those things and keep working at it and it will come back quick.”

SEAN LEE ALSO MADE HIS RETURN TO THE FIELD FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE TWEAKING HIS KNEE THE DURING YHE FIRST WEEK OF CAMP..

Kris Richard/ Cowboys defensive backs coach: “We’re all one cohesive unit. We need to feel the rhythm of one another. They have to get out there, they have to feel the game speed. It’s also an added element for us in regard to the back-end, the secondary the linebackers, because the pace of the quarterback, is going to change with prolific pass rushers.”

THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL WAS LESS POSITIVE AS AMARI COOPER AND ZACH MARTIN REMAINED OUT OF PRACTICE… WHILE TYRON SMITH WAS LIMITED WITH A LINGERING BACK ISSUE… AND OF COURSE, EZEKIEL ELLIOTTS HOLDOUT , AND WHILE THERES NO WAY TO KNOW WHEN HE WILL BE BACK HES STILL IN CONTACT WITH HIS TEAM…

Jason Garrett/ Cowboys Head Coach: “It’s all very positive. Zeke’s somebody we love. We love him as a guy. We love him as a player. He loves being around here. He goes about it the right way. He goes about it the right way in terms of how he prepares, how he plays. He’s highly respected. This is the business of football. Sometimes these things happen.”

Tony Pollard/ COWBOYS ROOKIE RUNNING BACK: “Yeah we talk on the regular. I went over to his house not too long ago. Really he was just saying good job. He was hearing a lot of good feedback and just congratulating me really, because the goal is for him to come back, and for us to get better as a team.”

We did get a little contract news this afternoon AS THE COWBOYS AGREED TO A CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LINEBACKER JAYLON SMITH… AT THE FORD CENTER IN FRISCO, FOR THE SILVER STAR NATION, I’M MATT ROBERTS