Cowboys take Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II in Round 4, pick 123

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robinson has elite size and speed for his position, and earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2019.

During his senior season at Tulsa, Robinson had four interceptions and led the AAC with 17 passes defended, as well as 38 tackles, one tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.

In each of his four seasons at Tulsa, Robinson blocked a kick.

Robinson has experience playing safety as well, so he has some positional versatility.

Position — Cornerback

— Cornerback College — Tulsa

— Tulsa Height — 6’1″

— 6’1″ Weight — 205 pounds

— 205 pounds Strengths — Elite size and strength, decent instincts, very productive on the ball

— Elite size and strength, decent instincts, very productive on the ball Weaknesses — Technique needs work, can be beat and not catch up at times

Combine Stats

40-Yard Dash Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Drill Shuttle (20) 4.44 sec 22 reps 36.0 in 132 in. 7.09 sec 4.18 sec

With their fourth-round pick, No. 123 overall, the Cowboys selected Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson. The Cowboys want corners with ball skills and Robinson had four interceptions and 17 pass deflections last season. He’s the second cornerback the… https://t.co/Etti3AydUk — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 25, 2020