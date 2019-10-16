Crawford lost for the season

The injury bug continues to bite the Dallas Cowboys hard.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Tyrone Crawford needs surgery and is done for the season.

Bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys injuries are piling up, practicing on Wednesday without their two starting offensive tackles, two of their top three wide receivers in two of their top three cornerbacks along with backup defensive end Dorance Armstrong limited.

But now they’ve had to place their defensive lineman, Tyrone Crawford on injured reserve. He’s going to have hip surgery. It’s a matter of fact, dual hip surgery. And he will be out for the season.

Obviously, he’s been one of our better players on the defensive line for a number of years. And he’s been dealing with those hip injuries for a while. He’s done everything it could to kind of rehab it, to get himself back, to come play. And he tried it, worked hard through practice, know, played through pain and games, and ultimately just made the decision that he needs to go get it fixed. So obviously disappointing for him. And, you know, he’s had a big impact on our team. But we believe it’s the right thing to do for him now and in the future.

Now, replacing Crawford is tough because the eight-year veteran can play defensive, end and defensive tackle especially. They’re going to be short at the defensive tackle position and they’re going to need rookie Trysten Hill to step up and step up immediately for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.