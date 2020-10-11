Dak Prescott severe ankle injury

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In a wild game that was filled with trick plays and best performance by the Dallas Cowboys so far this NFL season…it appears Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was seriously injured in the 3rd Quarter.

On a quarterback keeper with six and a half minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Prescott was tackled and the defensive player landed on his right ankle.

Television video showed Prescott’s foot pointing the wrong direction as the quarterback grabbed at it immediately. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton took over for Prescott as the third quarter continued.

Check back for official word on Prescott when we get it.

