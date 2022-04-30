LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys used overall pick 155 in the 2022 NFL Draft to select North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko in the fifth round.

Pick 155 was originally owned by Cleveland, who traded it to the Cowboys, along with pick 193, to the Cowboys in exchange for WR Amari Cooper and the Cowboys’ sixth round pick.

This marks the second of the Cowboys’ nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft they’ve spent adding depth to their offensive line, an area seen as a large need heading into the draft.

This man is massive. Waletzko is 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, he has 36-inch arms. a very desirable trait for lineman, giving him the physical traits NFL general managers are hoping for.

Waletzko is a natural athlete. In high school, his height and athleticism helped him letter in three sports; football, basketball, and baseball. He averaged a double-double in basketball.

Waletzko’s physical tools are assets that cannot be coached. However, he’ll need some coaching in order to become successful at the professional level.

His strength needs to continue to develop, as does his ability to play on multiple positions on the offensive line. Sometimes, it may seem like Waletzko’s eyes, body, and mind aren’t all on the same page.

Coming from the Mountain Valley Conference, the jump in competition from his level of college football to the pro’s is going to be a massive wake-up call. There are also some injury concerns.

However, Waletzko has quick hands, great instincts, quick feet, and great impact on first contact with opposing pass rushers.

Waletzko was named a Second-Team All-American and earned First Team All-Mountain Valley Conference honors his senior year.

His coaches rave about Waletzko’s leadership. He was voted a senior captain and carries himself with a coachable attitude. He’s willing to learn and eager to improve.

More than that, Waletzko’s coaches can’t say enough about his intelligence. Pair that with coachability, leadership, and the physical dominance, and there’s a more than decent chance Waletzko is staring on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line after a year or two.

Dallas Cowboys Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft