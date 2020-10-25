Dalton goes down in blowout loss

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A sliding Andy Dalton got a concussion from a shoulder-to-head blow that sent the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s helmet flying. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy noticed that none of the other Cowboys got in the face of Washington linebacker Jon Bostic, who was ejected for the hit. The Cowboys didn’t do much of what their coach might have expected in a 25-3 loss at the Washington on Sunday. Running back Ezekiel Elliott says he’s never been this frustrated. McCarthy is 2-5 in his first year in Dallas. The Cowboys were outgained 397-142, allowed Washington to convert six of its initial eight third-down conversions and allowed 208 yards on the ground.

— END OF AP STORY —

From the Silver Star Nation Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says get used it….this team is terrible.