Garrett: Nothing official yet

Well, it’s day five on the Jason Garrett watch, and as of late Friday afternoon, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not made any official statement on the fate of his head coach. Is he staying? Is he going?

And while there are reports being sourced left and right…. nothing official has come from the Cowboys owner.

So, in the meantime, while we wait on this decision, we do know that cowboys right guard Zack Martin has been selected to his sixth all pro team, not only in the Pro Bowl this year, but his sixth out of six years as an all pro. That’s the most all pro seasons for a Cowboy player since DeMarcus Ware with seven times and in recent history Ware and Larry Allen had a hold the most all pro selection at seven. So, Zack Martin’s one behind.

And on another note, Cowboys former safety Darren Woodson in the Ring of Honor did not advance from the semifinals for the Hall of Fame to the finals. And to me, that’s a dirty, rotten shame.

So, we continue to wait for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.