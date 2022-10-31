FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys head into their BYE Week on Tuesday, a much needed break after 8 straight weeks of NFL games.

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-point victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday and are tied for second place in the NFC East with the New York Football Giants at six wins and two losses.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola spoke with Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Monday afternoon about how much the team needs a little time off.

The Cowboys resume play on November 13th when the visit the 3 and 5 Green Bay Packers. That game will be a bit of a homecoming for Coach McCarthy who won a Super Bowl as the Packers head coach.