Mickey: Dak is ready to play football

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – In October of 2020, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with a brutal injury that left many wondering if his career was over way too early.

In the first week of training camp 2021, Prescott faced another injury that delayed his bid to return to the football field.

On Friday, however, a healthy Dak Prescott stood before reporters at the Star in Frisco and proclaimed that he is 100% ready to play for the Cowboys in the season opener on September 9th.

Both Prescott and Head Coach Mike McCarthy say that there are no restrictions on Dak either in practice or in next Thursday night’s game against the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says Dak is back and itching to take the field.