Mickey on Cowboys latest

Though we’ve probably known this for quite some time, the Dallas Cowboys finally announced on Sunday they were moving on from head coach Jason Garrett after this disappointing 8 and 8 season.

So during Garrett’s nine full seasons as the head coach, the Cowboys finished with four winning seasons four eight and eight seasons and only one losing season. That in 2015 when Tony Romo, their starting quarterback, only started four games because of injury and only finished two of those.

Now…what do the Cowboys do after this? Well, the Cowboys haven’t announced this officially yet, but multiple reports have the Cowboys hiring former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has been out of the league for only one season after getting fired by the Packers with four games to go in the twenty eighteen season.

The Cowboys have been looking for a head coach with head coach experience and NFL experience. And it also looks like, according to reports, that the Cowboys will bring on former Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan to be McCarthy’s defensive coordinator

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.