FRISCO, TX (KFDX/KJTL)— Cowboys defensive star Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending blow to the knee in practice Thursday.

Sports analyst Mickey Spagnola gives a rundown from the Star on the cornerback’s ACL tear and the next move the Dallas Cowboys must make.

“Things have been going so well for the Dallas Cowboys this season until Thursday’s practice when two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the season,” Spagnola said. “Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy knows how much that hurts.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy weighed in on the injury of Diggs and what that means for his roster and defense for the rest of the season.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Trevon obviously you know, it makes you sick when you see one of your guys go through this,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “And I think clearly the response of his injury yesterday, you know, shows about, you know, who he is and how the team feels about him I mean that the locker room and the coaches and the outgoing support has been tremendous.” “And he’s very appreciative of that so obviously you feel sick about him and it’s definitely a punch in the gut, you know, for a football team.”

Diggs has allowed just three catches for 31 yards on eight targets as the nearest defender in coverage this season. This is why Diggs absence will be a big blow to the Cowboys defense who was depending on Diggs.

“So to counter that punch the Cowboys will move nickel corner Daron Bland over to Diggs spot at right cornerback and insert Jourdan Lewis into the slot on their nickel defense,” Spagnola said. “Also while the Cowboys have Zack Martin and Tyler Biadisz listed as questionable both are expected to play for the Silver Star Nation.”

The Cowboys will play Sunday, September 24 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona at 3:25 p.m.