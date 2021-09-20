Mickey: The defense stepped up in Cowboys win

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It took a last-second field goal for the Dallas Cowboys to get their first win of the season on Sunday.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was shaky in the teams’ opening game a week ago in Tampa Bay, nailed a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 victory over the home team Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy gives much of the credit for the win to his defense. McCarthy told reporters that the Cowboys’ advantage in takeaways made all the difference between winning and losing the close game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the story….