Mickey’s keys to beating Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL (Silver Star Nation) – The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys playing at the home of the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

America’s team will take the field with a very different look in 2021. Head Coach Mike McCarthy is joined this season by a new Defensive Coordinator and a new Special Teams coach.

On the field Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott is back from his season-ending injury of 2020 and has a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of the highly anticipated contest.

The game kicks off on NBC at 7:20 pm Central Daylight Time Thursday night.