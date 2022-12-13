FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Players, analysts, and insiders around the National Football League are reacting to the Dallas Cowboys’ most recent signing of a veteran wide receiver, although it wasn’t the one many people thought it would be.

4-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and former star for the Indianapolis Colts, T.Y. Hilton, has signed a contract to join the Dallas Cowboys, adding depth at the position with a proven veteran talent.

According to Tom Pelissero, NFL Insider for the NFL Network, Hilton’s deal is $600,000 guaranteed for the remaining four games, plus $50,000 in roster bonuses per game and up to $700,000 in playoff incentives for a maximum value of $1.5 million.

Hilton himself took to social media following his signing with the Cowboys on Monday to let the fans know he’s ready to be back on the field.

“I’m excited to be here, can’t wait to get to work. Let’s go do this,” Hilton said in a video posted to the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account.

Jane Slater, a reporter for the NFL Network, said in a Tweet, “A team source tells me ‘he’s a proven WR with some juice & experience. He can play multiple spots and [is] a team guy that could potentially add some depth to the team.’ More importantly, keeps Dallas liquid and able to make other moves this year if they need.”

Slater also said in another Tweet Monday night, “Another big thing on the T.Y. Hilton signing I’m told was his availability now.” She also said, “physically he’s ready to go now.”

Chuck Pagano, NFL insider and former head coach of T.Y. Hilton, said in a video for The 33rd Team on Twitter, “It won’t be a distraction, it won’t be an issue in the locker room, it won’t be an issue in the wide receiver room, he won’t take away anything from CeeDee Lamb… He’ll fit right in that way. And, whatever they need him to do, he’s gonna do.”

Chris Widlic, CBS 4 Sports Journalist, said in a Tweet, “Great to see the Ghost back in the NFL. He’s got a chance to win a ring.”

Pat McAfee, former Colts punter and current host of the Pat McAfee Show, said of Hilton on his show Monday, “One of the greatest humans to be around. Vibes? Immaculate. All the time. He’s a hard worker, he’s got great juice.”