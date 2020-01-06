Reports: Cowboys choose McCarthy as Head Coach

Numerous media outlets are reporting Monday morning that the Dallas Cowboys have chosen their new coach.

Longtime Green Bay Packers leader Mike McCarthy is said to be Jerry Jones’ choice to lead the Cowboys into the next decade.

McCarthy took last season off after leading the Packers for 12 seasons. Prior to that he was an Assistant coach for the Saints, the Chiefs, the 49ers and the Packers.

Official word on McCarthy’s hiring is expected later today. Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola is following the action and will have full reaction this afternoon.