Silver Star Interactive: After big win in NOLA, Cowboys gear up for long-time rival Washington

SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys picked up a big win in the Big Easy last week and now get ready to head into the enemy’s turf with an NFC East matchup with longtime rival Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys faced the Saints without head coach Mike McCarthy, who missed the trip to New Orleans due to a positive COVID-19 test. With defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at the helm, the Cowboys picked off Saints QB Taysom Hill four times, keeping the Saints out of the endzone even as they racked up more yards on the ground & in the air than Dallas.

The Cowboys were able to start pulling away late in the third quarter, then with 2:52 left in the game, Dallas DT Carlos Watkins grabbed a pick, and no one was stopping the 6-foot 3-inch, 305-pounder from running it back.

Dallas looks to face a stiffer challenge this week, with Washington riding a four-game winning streak compared to New Orleans’ slide. The Cowboys currently have a two-game lead in the NFC East and will face Washington twice in the next three games.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola broke it all down in the latest edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.