FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The twists, turns, highs and lows of the first round of the 2022 NLF Draft are now in the rear view mirror, and the Cowboys still have plenty of picks and plenty of needs to address.

After selecting Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with their 24th overall pick, offensive line is still an area of need the Cowboys could address on day 2.

Also high on their list of needs are another wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and another defensive end to pair with DeMarcus Lawrence. Another tight end, linebacker, or defensive back wouldn’t hurt either.

The second and third rounds kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many NFL analysts and draft experts have commented on the depth in the 2022 draft class, with a lot of talented players still on the board.

Which ones will wear the iconic star?

KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff and Silver Star Nation Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola join us live from The Star in Frisco for a look ahead at the Cowboys day 2 draft picks and what they think the Cowboys will do with them.